CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,615 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 144,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 43,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $181.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,443 shares of company stock worth $36,298,548. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.