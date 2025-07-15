Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Carnival by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 340,576 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carnival by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,987,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 146,352 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

