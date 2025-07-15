Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Centene alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,358 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,854,000 after buying an additional 1,578,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,760,000 after purchasing an additional 443,121 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.