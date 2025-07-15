Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 51,032 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 128.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Datadog alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $13,451,522.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 466,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,373,399.05. This represents a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total value of $4,110,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,298. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,806 shares of company stock valued at $104,910,027 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.75, a P/E/G ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.