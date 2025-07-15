Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 772,515 Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 449.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,515 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in AES by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AES by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,862,000 after buying an additional 381,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after buying an additional 6,238,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,627,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:AES opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The AES Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. AES’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

