Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 79,933 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,933 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 74.0% in the first quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $2,500,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $137,379,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $73.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,891.21. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 284,488 shares in the company, valued at $29,555,458.32. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,645,690 shares of company stock valued at $592,729,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

