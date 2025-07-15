Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $184.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $142.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $187.51.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

