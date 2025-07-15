Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $136.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.