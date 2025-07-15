Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,459 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after purchasing an additional 678,766 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 904,305 shares in the company, valued at $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

