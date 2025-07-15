Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

