Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Markel Group by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $2,008.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,936.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,859.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

