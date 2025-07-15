Cerity Partners LLC Buys 43,204 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after buying an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,696,000 after acquiring an additional 707,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

