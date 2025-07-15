Cerity Partners LLC Buys 546 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Masco by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $4,854,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 380,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Masco by 7.2% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

