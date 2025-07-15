Cerity Partners LLC Buys 68,041 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 2,825.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 185.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 112.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $79,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,378.40. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467.65. The trade was a 56.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.65. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

