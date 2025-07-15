Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,123,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,344,000 after acquiring an additional 138,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 966,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

