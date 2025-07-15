Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.65 and a one year high of $147.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average is $131.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

