Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after buying an additional 7,989,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,817,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,403,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

