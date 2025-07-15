Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $99.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

