Cerity Partners LLC Has $12.13 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,164 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 542,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $616,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $2,467,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 824.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

JEF stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

