Cerity Partners LLC Has $12.32 Million Position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,511 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

