Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.81 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Republic Services by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,397,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.21.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RSG opened at $244.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.82 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

