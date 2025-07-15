Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. The trade was a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $44.02.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

