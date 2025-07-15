Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.93 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,520,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $228.89 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.27.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

