Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

