Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1,325.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.84.

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $472.94 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

