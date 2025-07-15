Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.54 Million Stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Federal Signal worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 target price on Federal Signal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $114.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

