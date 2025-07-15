Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,202 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Twilio stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.24.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

