Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VPU stock opened at $178.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $150.76 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.89.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

