Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,187,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 203,449 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

NYSE F opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

