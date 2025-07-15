Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 1.5%

HUM stock opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.14. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.76.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

