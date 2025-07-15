Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,956 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

