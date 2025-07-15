Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $20,058,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.2%
OHI opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
