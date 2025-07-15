Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

