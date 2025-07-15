Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $1,467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $369,440.96. The trade was a 79.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $938,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

