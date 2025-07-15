Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 10,696 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Docusign worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Docusign by 153.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.68.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

