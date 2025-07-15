Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 20,476 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

