Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,959 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

