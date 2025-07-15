Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 75,698 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Sanofi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

