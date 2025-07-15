Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

