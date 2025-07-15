Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $136.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. UBS Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

