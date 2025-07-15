Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $200,933.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,015.84. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $190,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,133,824.95. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $1,775,358. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

