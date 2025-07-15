Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,801 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

