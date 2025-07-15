Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $341.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.66. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

