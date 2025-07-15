Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 91,317 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

