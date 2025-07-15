Cerity Partners LLC Sells 60,724 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,724 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.