Cerity Partners LLC Sells 684 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.19% of West Fraser Timber worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,126,000 after purchasing an additional 780,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $81,605,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFG opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -443.01 and a beta of 1.15. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.48 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -752.94%.

Several research firms have commented on WFG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

