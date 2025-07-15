Cerity Partners LLC Sells 81,389 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,389 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE GIS opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

