Cerity Partners LLC Sells 8,443 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

