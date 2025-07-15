Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $544.51 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.91.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.