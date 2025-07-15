Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $117.33.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,917,995.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,477.06. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 27,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $2,030,338.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,233 shares of company stock valued at $17,016,443. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

